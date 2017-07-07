Charlestown Native Ronnie Hamilton an Example of Being Able to Turn His Life Around at Pine St Inn

Ex-Coast Guard cook Ronnie Hamilton said that as a child growing up in Charlestown, he was scared of the Pine Street Inn - a homeless shelter and service center in the South End. However, after living through more than a few rough, cold winters on the street of Boston as an adult, he landed just in the place that he was so scared of - the Pine Street Inn - and ironically, that scary place was exactly the place that helped turn his life around.

