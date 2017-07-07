Charlestown Native Ronnie Hamilton an...

Charlestown Native Ronnie Hamilton an Example of Being Able to Turn His Life Around at Pine St Inn

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Charlestown Patriot-Bridge

Ex-Coast Guard cook Ronnie Hamilton said that as a child growing up in Charlestown, he was scared of the Pine Street Inn - a homeless shelter and service center in the South End. However, after living through more than a few rough, cold winters on the street of Boston as an adult, he landed just in the place that he was so scared of - the Pine Street Inn - and ironically, that scary place was exactly the place that helped turn his life around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened in Everett square tonight 15 hr Van Campin 3
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 20 hr Thad 14
Looking for: 21 hr CraigsWife 3
Everett aux police Thu security 13
Pizza delivery lawsuit? Thu GyppedEveryTime 2
Poll Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10) Thu Honest Reality 73
boston pops 4th of july celebration Jul 5 kimw 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 282,319,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC