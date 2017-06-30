Boston's Irish community on edge afte...

Boston's Irish community on edge after contractor is deported

A prominent Boston man nabbed by ICE last month for overstaying his visa by more than a decade has been sent back to Ireland, and the city's Irish community is still worried about further deportations, an advocate said. John Cunningham, 38, was a Brighton-based electrical contractor and chairman of the Gaelic Athletic Association before he was detained June 16 for overstaying a 90-day visa that he used to enter the U.S. in 2003.

