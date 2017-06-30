Boston Pops puts it all together in Sondheim show at Tanglewood
Among the soloists in Saturday night's Boston Pops tribute to Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim at Tanglewood is 27-year-old Katie Beck,. who grew up in Bennington, Vt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|2 hr
|Thad
|14
|Looking for:
|3 hr
|CraigsWife
|3
|What happened in Everett square tonight
|15 hr
|Old Everettite
|1
|Everett aux police
|18 hr
|security
|13
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|21 hr
|GyppedEveryTime
|2
|Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Honest Reality
|73
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|Wed
|kimw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC