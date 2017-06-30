Boston Pops puts it all together in S...

Boston Pops puts it all together in Sondheim show at Tanglewood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Among the soloists in Saturday night's Boston Pops tribute to Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim at Tanglewood is 27-year-old Katie Beck,. who grew up in Bennington, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 2 hr Thad 14
Looking for: 3 hr CraigsWife 3
What happened in Everett square tonight 15 hr Old Everettite 1
Everett aux police 18 hr security 13
Pizza delivery lawsuit? 21 hr GyppedEveryTime 2
Poll Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10) Thu Honest Reality 73
boston pops 4th of july celebration Wed kimw 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC