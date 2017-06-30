Boston kicks off 36th annual Harborfest
Running from June 30 to July 4, the annual festival is a celebration of Boston's colonial and maritime heritage in which tourists and locals alike are invited to explore the city's many historic sites and experience Boston's unique culinary and arts scene. Mayor Martin J. Walsh was in Faneuil Hall Friday morning to officially start the festival by cutting the Harborfest cake with a sword.
