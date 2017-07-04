Boston celebrates Fourth of July at Faneuil Hall
Tourists and Boston locals gathered outside Faneuil Hall Marketplace just past 10 a.m. as performers in Revolutionary War costumes began to play the drums in a Fourth of July celebration. The performers, members of the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, played several pieces inspired by both European and American armies during the Revolutionary War.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|Disappointed
|50
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Everett aux police
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|10
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|Mon
|Old Everettite
|1
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|1
|TheVegasBook
|Jul 1
|Al Campanas
|1
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|Jun 30
|TappedOut
|13
