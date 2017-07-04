Boston celebrates Fourth of July at F...

Boston celebrates Fourth of July at Faneuil Hall

Tourists and Boston locals gathered outside Faneuil Hall Marketplace just past 10 a.m. as performers in Revolutionary War costumes began to play the drums in a Fourth of July celebration. The performers, members of the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, played several pieces inspired by both European and American armies during the Revolutionary War.

