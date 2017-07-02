Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe Adrian WalkerVeteran whose valor...
A veteran of three military conflicts, including the Spanish-American War, Smith was awarded the military's highest honor, the Medal of Honor, in 1900 . That was in the middle of his career in the US Navy, which spanned the years 1884 to 1914.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett aux police
|19 hr
|security
|5
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Camille from everett
|30
|TheVegasBook
|Sat
|Al Campanas
|1
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|Fri
|TappedOut
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 29
|Right face
|29
|Mayoral Raise
|Jun 29
|Top of heap
|70
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC