Activists, labor groups oppose Trump's immigration policies
Nearly 100 immigration activists and labor union members rallied in downtown Boston on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration and to call for an end to the deportation proceedings against a local janitor from El Salvador.
