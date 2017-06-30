Activists, labor groups oppose Trump'...

Activists, labor groups oppose Trump's immigration policies

Read more: The Recorder

Nearly 100 immigration activists and labor union members rallied in downtown Boston on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration and to call for an end to the deportation proceedings against a local janitor from El Salvador.

