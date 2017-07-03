$500,000 bail ordered for man who all...

$500,000 bail ordered for man who allegedly fired at police

3 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A Jamaica Plain man was held on $500,000 bail at his arraignment Monday on gun and trespassing charges after he allegedly fired a gun at police. Kristopher Jordan, 30, allegedly shot at members of the Boston police Youth Violence Strike Force as the officers pursued another man who was riding a scooter without a helmet Saturday morning.

