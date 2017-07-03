10 Hurt After Cab Strikes Pedestrians In Boston
Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxicab struck a group of pedestrians in East Boston, authorities said. DEVELOPING - Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool.
