10 Hurt After Cab Strikes Pedestrians In Boston

Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxicab struck a group of pedestrians in East Boston, authorities said. DEVELOPING - Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool.

