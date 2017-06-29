The VIP Lounge with Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel likes to "go with the flow" when she travels, and while the Tuscany region of Italy is one of her favorite places on Earth, she is looking forward to chartering a sailboat and exploring the Greek islands in the foreseeable future. Menzel, 46, an accomplished Broadway performer , was on the hit TV series "Glee," in the 2007 film "Enchanted," and provided the voice of Queen Elsa in the 2013 animated smash "Frozen," in which she sang the Oscar- and Grammy-winning song "Let It Go."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|2 hr
|TappedOut
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|Right face
|29
|Mayoral Raise
|Thu
|Top of heap
|70
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Jun 26
|InTheKnow
|23
|Square 1
|Jun 26
|Heroditus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC