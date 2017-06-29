The VIP Lounge with Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel likes to "go with the flow" when she travels, and while the Tuscany region of Italy is one of her favorite places on Earth, she is looking forward to chartering a sailboat and exploring the Greek islands in the foreseeable future. Menzel, 46, an accomplished Broadway performer , was on the hit TV series "Glee," in the 2007 film "Enchanted," and provided the voice of Queen Elsa in the 2013 animated smash "Frozen," in which she sang the Oscar- and Grammy-winning song "Let It Go."

