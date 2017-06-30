Suspected Holocaust memorial vandal held
SACRED PLACE': Holocaust survivor Izzy Arbeiter, 92, holds a piece of glass from the memorial's shattered glass panel. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|2 hr
|TappedOut
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|Right face
|29
|Mayoral Raise
|Thu
|Top of heap
|70
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Jun 26
|InTheKnow
|23
|Square 1
|Jun 26
|Heroditus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC