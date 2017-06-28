Holocaust Memorial Vandalized in Boston; Large Glass Panel Shattered
The New England Holocaust Memorial was vandalized Wednesday when a large glass panel was shattered with a rock, prompting elected officials and religious groups to condemn the vandalism. "As a city we stand with the Jewish community," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at the memorial, The Associated Press reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|2 hr
|TappedOut
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|Right face
|29
|Mayoral Raise
|Thu
|Top of heap
|70
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Jun 26
|InTheKnow
|23
|Square 1
|Jun 26
|Heroditus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC