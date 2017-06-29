Fire can't end gentrification of Ashmont
Joanne Lumpkins was trimming the roses in front of her house on Fuller Street when the fire broke out on the roof of the Treadmark, the soon-to-open condo and apartment building that used to be the old Ashmont Tire. You can hit a sand wedge from Lumpkins's front yard and hit the Treadmark on the corner of Fuller and Dorchester Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|2 hr
|TappedOut
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|Right face
|29
|Mayoral Raise
|Thu
|Top of heap
|70
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Jun 26
|InTheKnow
|23
|Square 1
|Jun 26
|Heroditus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC