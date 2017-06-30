Feds: Boston police official repeatedly lied about trips with gun
A 28-year veteran of the Boston Police Department is being charged today with lying to federal safety officials in order to repeatedly fly with his weapon on personal plane trips. Sgt. Detective Bruce E. Smith, 53, of Randolph, is also accused by the U.S. Attorney's Office of falsely claiming that a pal who runs a mobile HIV clinic - and who prosecutors say has a criminal record - was a "dignitary" under his official police escort in order to enable the friend to sidestep security screening.
Read more at Boston Herald.
