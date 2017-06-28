David L Ryan Why are so many rabbits showing up in and around Boston?

Lately, it seems, the city of Boston has been overrun by a collection of entitled youngsters, occupying the trendiest neighborhoods, adhering to strict vegetarian diets, and fornicating at a rate that would make Hugh Hefner blush. No matter where you look these days, you're bound to spot these cotton-tailed city-dwellers making themselves comfortable in the city's backyards, pathways, and streets.

