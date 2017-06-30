24-year-old man faces charges in two ...

24-year-old man faces charges in two Boston slayings in less than 6 months

21 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A 24-year-old man who was already facing charges in a June 2016 slaying in Mattapan is now facing another murder charge in a November 2016 slaying in Dorchester. Julian Troche was indicted on first-degree murder and other charges on June 20, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Friday.

