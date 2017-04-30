How to plan an affordable future for Boston
Boston recently went to a fight and a planning meeting broke out. Protesters gathered as the Boston Planning and Development Agency voted to approve "PLAN JP/ROX," a comprehensive plan for new housing along an underdeveloped corridor from Forest Hills to Jackson Square, where Roxbury and Jamaica Plain meet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|16 min
|here in Bolton
|1
|Everett (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Behind the scene
|658
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|6 hr
|Everett Res
|8
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 28
|Me and my buddies
|106
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15)
|Apr 27
|colleen
|11
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 27
|Archie Bunker
|38
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC