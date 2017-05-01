Commonwealth Lyric Theater Presents Boston Premiere of the Demon
Commonwealth Lyric Theater presents the Boston premiere of Anton Rubinstein's 19th-century Russian operatic masterpiece The Demon. Performances will take place on May 18th and 20th at 8pm in Emerson's Cutler Majestic Theatre .
