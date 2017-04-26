Workplace death rate hits a 10-year high

Workplace death rate hits a 10-year high

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A worker at a South Boston seafood warehouse was overcome by ammonia fumes. A diver whose air supply malfunctioned while he was inspecting a municipal water tank in Braintree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 12 hr Fahrenheit 35
Everett (Jul '08) 22 hr Feared not loved 653
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... 23 hr Destination Palm ... 6
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 Wed sox4224 1
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue Defeat Maxine Waters 3
Police action on Fuller street Apr 24 Unknown 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC