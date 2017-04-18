Why was Spalding rail death mum on the tracks?

A 28-year-old mum was killed by a train after she slipped away from her family home and went onto railway tracks near Spalding station. Bahrathi Palanisamy had left her four-year-old son alone in the house and may have used a brief "window" between her lodger leaving and her husband coming home to venture out on the night of October 7. Her death went unwitnessed and her body was spotted on the railwaya tracks the following morning by an East Midlands Trains driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spalding Today.