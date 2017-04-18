Why was Spalding rail death mum on th...

Why was Spalding rail death mum on the tracks?

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Spalding Today

A 28-year-old mum was killed by a train after she slipped away from her family home and went onto railway tracks near Spalding station. Bahrathi Palanisamy had left her four-year-old son alone in the house and may have used a brief "window" between her lodger leaving and her husband coming home to venture out on the night of October 7. Her death went unwitnessed and her body was spotted on the railwaya tracks the following morning by an East Midlands Trains driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spalding Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... 8 hr Toby 2
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 8 hr Helping hands 26
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 9 hr Lost in translation 24
fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees Wed OHYEAHDUDE 1
Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip Wed AP Metro Boston 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Pop-Quiz 20
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 16 Yep 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC