Walsh ramps up his campaign by hiring key Democratic strategists
Mayor Martin J. Walsh has stepped outside of his trusted circle of political advisers to hire some of the best-known Democratic strategists in the region as he seeks to show voters why he should get a second term in this year's election. Walsh has hired Stephanie Cutter, the messaging mastermind who helped derail former governor Mitt Romney's presidential hopes in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|7 min
|Clown cats
|104
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|42 min
|The gremlin
|145
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|18 hr
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 31
|DerekJ
|103
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC