Walsh demures on mayoral reign, re-election
PARADE PALS: Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, left, and City Councilor Tito Jackson, who is running for mayor, chat at yesterday's Greek Independence Day Parade. Mayor Martin J. Walsh, seen as the heavy favorite in his first re-election battle, insists he isn't even thinking about how many terms he might serve - and whether he sees multiple terms like the late Mayor Thomas M. Menino.
