Two weeks of free rides coming to Fai...

Two weeks of free rides coming to Fairmount Line in May

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA

In an unusual approach to boost transit ridership, US Congressman Michael Capuano will put over $50,000 of campaign funds toward a two-week period of free rides along the Fairmount Line in May. The promotion -- which will run from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 21 -- will eliminate fares for the station stops from Readville and South Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 15 min Mumbles Non Fan 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15) 11 hr colleen 11
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 18 hr Archie Bunker 38
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue Defeat Maxine Waters 3
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Suffolk County was issued at April 28 at 3:32AM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC