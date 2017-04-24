Two weeks of free rides coming to Fairmount Line in May

In an unusual approach to boost transit ridership, US Congressman Michael Capuano will put over $50,000 of campaign funds toward a two-week period of free rides along the Fairmount Line in May. The promotion -- which will run from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 21 -- will eliminate fares for the station stops from Readville and South Station.

