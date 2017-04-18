Two Boston women injured in Chelsea drive-by shooting
Two Boston women escaped serious injury when someone opened fire on their car as they drove through Chelsea, an incident that may have started as they were leaving a shopping plaza in Everett, Chelsea police said. The shooting incident took place around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth and Carter streets, Chelsea police said in a statement.
