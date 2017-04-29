Two arrests made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Roxbury

Two men were arrested Saturday in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yanuel Viloria in Roxbury on the evening of April 21. Robert Silva-Prentice, 19, of Boston, and Malik Phillips, 18, of Waltham, face murder charges in the killing that happened at about 8:53 p.m. near 180 Ruggles St. "An arrest like this most certainly underscores the dedication and devotion of my officers and their ongoing commitment to making our city the safest city it can be," Boston police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement. "No doubt, these arrests make our city a safer place and it's my sincere hope that news of these arrests will bring with them some level of comfort and solace to the family of Yanuel Viloria."

