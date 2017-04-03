Tito Jackson: Trauma services not helping all in need
Mayoral candidate Tito Jackson said the city needs to examine if its trauma services for people affected by shootings are reaching all residents after blasting police for failing to address violent hot spots the night before. "When we hear someone was on the street for six shootings and the only thing people received were fliers, that is very difficult to hear," Jackson, the city councilor for Roxbury, said at a council meeting yesterday.
