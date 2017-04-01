Three arrested in Mattapan drug investigation
Two main targets of the investigation, Saquan Gorman, 25, and Esau Gorman, 22, both of Mattapan, were arrested for "the sale and distribution of illicit drugs," police said in a statement. The two men were taken into custody at about 5:45 p.m., after police executed a search warrant on them, and discovered they were in possession of several plastic bags of crack cocaine.
