Three arrested for yesterday's stabbing on Tremont Street downtown
Boston Police report arresting two men and a woman for the stabbing in front of the Dunkin' Donuts yesterday afternoon on Tremont Street at Park - one who wound up at the hospital himself with stab wounds and another who was already under surveillance by BPD drug detectives. Police say that because detectives already had their eye on Henry Vo, 22, of South Boston, officers knew to look for his blue Honda Odyssey - and on Charles Street, where he would often park it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|23 hr
|Archie Bunker
|18
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 7
|Oops
|17
|Looking for Aniyah
|Apr 7
|Looking
|1
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|kyman
|5
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC