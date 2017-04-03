Three arrested for yesterday's stabbi...

Three arrested for yesterday's stabbing on Tremont Street downtown

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Universal Hub

Boston Police report arresting two men and a woman for the stabbing in front of the Dunkin' Donuts yesterday afternoon on Tremont Street at Park - one who wound up at the hospital himself with stab wounds and another who was already under surveillance by BPD drug detectives. Police say that because detectives already had their eye on Henry Vo, 22, of South Boston, officers knew to look for his blue Honda Odyssey - and on Charles Street, where he would often park it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 23 hr Archie Bunker 18
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Fri tomin cali 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 7 Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah Apr 7 Looking 1
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Apr 4 kyman 5
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 7
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Apr 1 kyman 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC