Three arrested for yesterday's stabbing on Tremont Street downtown

Boston Police report arresting two men and a woman for the stabbing in front of the Dunkin' Donuts yesterday afternoon on Tremont Street at Park - one who wound up at the hospital himself with stab wounds and another who was already under surveillance by BPD drug detectives. Police say that because detectives already had their eye on Henry Vo, 22, of South Boston, officers knew to look for his blue Honda Odyssey - and on Charles Street, where he would often park it.

