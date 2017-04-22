The Internet Remembers Prince On The ...

The Internet Remembers Prince On The One Year Anniversary Of His Death

Following Prince's shock death last April, fans paid their respects in the most appropriate way: by buying his albums and listening to his music. Tickets were sold out for an exclusive four-day celebration of concerts, panel discussions and parties at the 65,000 square-foot Paisley Park complex in Minnesota, the midwestern U.S. state which Prince made his lifelong home despite his global fame.

