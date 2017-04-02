The Dance Complex Presents 25 & Danci...

The Dance Complex Presents 25 & Dancing on, 5/5-7

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Dance Complex presents FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH on May 5 - 7, 2017 in the Julie Ince Thompson Theatre, 536 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge. Bringing this production to Boston with other events in its "25 & Dancing On" year, The Dance Complex strives to celebrate Greater Boston's rich dance history, and the vibrant, diverse dance community thriving both at its Cambridge headquarters and across the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Sat PainfulAsIt Is 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Sat kyman 11
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Sat kyman 3
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Fri Ten forty 15
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri DerekJ 103
Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Mar 29 Tutti bellisimo f... 2,436
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,696 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC