The Dance Complex Presents 25 & Dancing on, 5/5-7
The Dance Complex presents FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH on May 5 - 7, 2017 in the Julie Ince Thompson Theatre, 536 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge. Bringing this production to Boston with other events in its "25 & Dancing On" year, The Dance Complex strives to celebrate Greater Boston's rich dance history, and the vibrant, diverse dance community thriving both at its Cambridge headquarters and across the region.
