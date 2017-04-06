Teen accused of drawing a gun during Mattapan brawl
A 17-year-old was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during fight in Mattapan Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said. About 2:30 p.m., officers received reports of a person with a gun near Fessenden Street.
