Tape reveals judge quick with low bail

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

'THANK YOU': An audio recording obtained by the Herald reveals Newton District Court Judge Mary Beth Heffernan was quick to dismiss a prosecutor's request for high bail in the case of an illegal immigrant Uber driver accused of rape. A state judge freed a previously deported Uber driver accused of rape on light bail even after a prosecutor insisted that federal immigration agents were drafting a detainer and asked for high bond to hold him, according to a court recording obtained by the Herald.

