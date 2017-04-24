Tape reveals judge quick with low bail
'THANK YOU': An audio recording obtained by the Herald reveals Newton District Court Judge Mary Beth Heffernan was quick to dismiss a prosecutor's request for high bail in the case of an illegal immigrant Uber driver accused of rape. A state judge freed a previously deported Uber driver accused of rape on light bail even after a prosecutor insisted that federal immigration agents were drafting a detainer and asked for high bond to hold him, according to a court recording obtained by the Herald.
