State to reevaluate commuter-rail fares at close-in stations
All the recent Twitter hubbub about fares at the new Brighton commuter-rail station got state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack to thinking: Could there be other stations near downtown that have unfair fares? Secretary Pollack says that Twitter reaction flagged the Boston Landing Zone 1/1A issue. Says MBTA will undertake a Commuter Rail zone review.
