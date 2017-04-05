stage review The magic of - The Illus...

stage review The magic of - The Illusionists' falls short of magical

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Boston.com

From a certain perspective, every performer who steps on a stage can be seen as an illusionist, someone who temporarily trades the actuality of "is'' for the masquerade of "seems.' ' The audience's job within that equation is usually to suspend disbelief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 1 hr FFFu 120
Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe 6 hr EverettCitizen 3
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) 10 hr Butch Cassidy 13
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Tue kyman 5
Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09) Tue The gremlin 145
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Mon Replace Pocahonta... 7
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 1 kyman 11
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at April 05 at 5:13PM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC