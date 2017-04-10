Special Report: Chelsea crew battles with notorious MS-13
'RIGHT PATH': Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes, above left, said police are working with school officials to keep kids from joining gangs in the city. The emerging East Side Money Gang is challenging the supremacy of MS-13 north of Boston, using criminal alliances that reach into East Boston to carve and defend its own turf in Chelsea, a former gang member and federal authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|EverettCitizen
|43
|New Everett Square proposial
|19 hr
|Pizza man
|13
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|21 hr
|reailty is a crutch
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sat
|Archie Bunker
|18
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 7
|Oops
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC