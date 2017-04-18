Southie project riles neighbors
George Morancy , lawyer and Ryan Hunt , owner and developer, show the plans at the meeting in South Boston to show people the plans for 37 Farragut Road. Developers plan to raze another South Boston home, this time to install an 8-unit condo building along the neighborhood's picturesque bayside waterfront, angering neighbors who said zoning laws leave them with no say in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|4 hr
|Elizabeth Warren
|21
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|21 hr
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Wed
|Jolly Roger
|24
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|Wed
|AP Metro Boston
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Tue
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC