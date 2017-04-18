Southie project riles neighbors

Southie project riles neighbors

George Morancy , lawyer and Ryan Hunt , owner and developer, show the plans at the meeting in South Boston to show people the plans for 37 Farragut Road. Developers plan to raze another South Boston home, this time to install an 8-unit condo building along the neighborhood's picturesque bayside waterfront, angering neighbors who said zoning laws leave them with no say in the process.

