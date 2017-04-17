Southie pol eyes zoning changes

City Councilor Michael Flaherty wants to stop developers from replacing single-family homes in Southie with multi-condo behemoths - and real estate experts are divided on whether his move could push builders to snatch up properties while they still can. Flaherty, an at-large councilor and South Boston resident, told the Herald he'll propose new zoning rules next week, following protests from outraged residents about plans to demolish a single-family home at 202 M St. and replace it with a five-condo building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.