Southie pol eyes zoning changes
City Councilor Michael Flaherty wants to stop developers from replacing single-family homes in Southie with multi-condo behemoths - and real estate experts are divided on whether his move could push builders to snatch up properties while they still can. Flaherty, an at-large councilor and South Boston resident, told the Herald he'll propose new zoning rules next week, following protests from outraged residents about plans to demolish a single-family home at 202 M St. and replace it with a five-condo building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett has officially become Dorchester
|7 hr
|G dog
|3
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|23 hr
|ICE MAN
|10
|Everett Murder Solved
|Mon
|RDRR
|4
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Sun
|Yep
|2
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Outsider
|32
|Police action on Fuller street
|Apr 15
|Old Everettite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC