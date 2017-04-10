Southboro man's body found in Charles River
A body recovered from the Charles River today has been identified by the Kelleher family of Southboro as their son. Michael Kelleher, 23, disappeared after a Celtics game on March 29. Police divers spent days searching for him without success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett (Jul '08)
|40 min
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|1 hr
|Yep
|2
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Outsider
|32
|Police action on Fuller street
|Sat
|Old Everettite
|1
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Apr 14
|Poof gone
|68
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Apr 10
|Pizza man
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC