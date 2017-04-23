South Bay's encroachment ends the life of a residential enclave but gives birth to a gold mine
Her immigrant parents met and married here, and she and her husband of nearly 50 years followed suit, raising their family in the warren of tiny lanes off Massachusetts Avenue. In the intervening decades, as industrial and commercial development isolated the neighborhood, Luscinski stayed on, caring for her aging mother and later as a requirement of being a Boston city employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police action on Fuller street
|2 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Everett (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|By the book
|642
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|7 hr
|Archie Bunker
|30
|Anyone interested in the blond prostitute walki... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Mozzy
|33
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 21
|Toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC