Six-alarm fire displaces 17 on Marie Street
Marie Street fire. Photo by Boston Fire Department Boston firefighters responded at 4 a.m. to 8 Marie St., near Ronan Park, for what turned into a six-alarm fire that damaged four three-deckers on Marie and Fox streets, causing an estimated $2.5 million in damage.
