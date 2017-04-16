Short But Brief: CCRI Players Present Student-Directed 10-Minute Plays
The Community College of Rhode Island conclude their 2016-2017 season with Some Ten Words Long, a program of six student-directed ten-minute plays. Performances will be presented at the Liston Campus, 1 Hilton St. in Providence, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 P.M., and on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, at 2 P.M. The CCRI Players have included a student-directed production on their mainstage schedule in each season since 2004-2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|2 hr
|ICE MAN
|10
|Everett Murder Solved
|7 hr
|RDRR
|4
|Everett (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Sun
|Yep
|2
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Outsider
|32
|Police action on Fuller street
|Sat
|Old Everettite
|1
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Apr 14
|Poof gone
|68
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC