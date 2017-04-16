Short But Brief: CCRI Players Present...

Short But Brief: CCRI Players Present Student-Directed 10-Minute Plays

The Community College of Rhode Island conclude their 2016-2017 season with Some Ten Words Long, a program of six student-directed ten-minute plays. Performances will be presented at the Liston Campus, 1 Hilton St. in Providence, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 P.M., and on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, at 2 P.M. The CCRI Players have included a student-directed production on their mainstage schedule in each season since 2004-2005.

