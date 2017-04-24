Self-driving cars green-lit for tests on Seaport roads, rotary, overpasses

Self-driving cars have been given the green light to traverse well-trafficked roads in the Seaport and Fort Point areas of South Boston, according to a letter sent by the city last night. NuTonomy, which has driven more than 230 miles on public roads in Boston since the beginning of the year, will be allowed to drive its autonomous vehicles as far south as West First Street and to cross the Fort Point Channel to Dorchester Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.