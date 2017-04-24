Self-driving cars green-lit for tests...

Self-driving cars green-lit for tests on Seaport roads, rotary, overpasses

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Self-driving cars have been given the green light to traverse well-trafficked roads in the Seaport and Fort Point areas of South Boston, according to a letter sent by the city last night. NuTonomy, which has driven more than 230 miles on public roads in Boston since the beginning of the year, will be allowed to drive its autonomous vehicles as far south as West First Street and to cross the Fort Point Channel to Dorchester Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 8 hr From Arizona with... 34
Everett (Jul '08) 9 hr Feared not loved 653
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... 11 hr Destination Palm ... 6
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 12 hr sox4224 1
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue Defeat Maxine Waters 3
Police action on Fuller street Apr 24 Unknown 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC