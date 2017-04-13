SCOTTY REIfSNYDER Globe Magazine Bost...

SCOTTY REIfSNYDER Globe Magazine Boston's hot rental market can cool young love

Start a conversation with college students in Boston, and it won't be long before you hear tales of new couples, dating sometimes as little as eight weeks, deciding to move in together. They know it's risky, setting up house while still figuring out if they're even compatible, but they do it because they feel they have no other good options in today's rental market.

