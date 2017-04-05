School bus catches fire near Fenway Park
A school bus that brought Fitchburg State University students to a Red Sox game caught fire Wednesday night near Fenway Park, according to the Boston fire department. The bus was parked at 108 Kilmarnock St. when the engine fire started at around 8 p.m., the department posted on Twitter .
