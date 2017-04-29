Sail Boston vs Bunker Hill Day: Sacre...

Sail Boston vs Bunker Hill Day: Sacred Ceremonies Moved Back to Avoid Impacts

While the Bunker Hill Parade Day will be a week earlier, on Sunday, June 11, the official National Park Service and Bunker Hill Associates commemoration at the Monument will coincide directly with the massive Parade of Sail day for Sail Boston. June 17 is about as sacred a day in the Town as one can get as it is the official Bunker Hill Day.

