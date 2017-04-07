Related Beal Launches Parking Space Sales at Charles Street Garage...

Related Beal Launches Parking Space S...

Related Beal, a fully integrated real estate firm focused on development opportunities in Boston and its surrounding areas, today announced the launch of sales for deeded parking spaces at the Charles Street Garage located at 144 Charles Street in Beacon Hill. Earlier this year, Related Beal notified the Beacon Hill neighbors of their plan to convert a limited number of parking spaces to deeded condominium spaces.

