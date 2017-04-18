Real estate broker sentenced to jail for forging verdict slip

A Suffolk Superior Court judge sentenced a disgraced Boston real estate broker Tuesday to serve a year in jail for a brazen act of forgery in 2014, when he doctored a verdict slip from his prior conviction for stealing a laptop, officials said. David Scher, 34, of Brighton, pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and tampering with a court document, as well as two counts of perjury and three counts of uttering a false document, District Attorney Daniel F. Conley's office said in a statement.

