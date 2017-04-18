Real estate broker sentenced to jail for forging verdict slip
A Suffolk Superior Court judge sentenced a disgraced Boston real estate broker Tuesday to serve a year in jail for a brazen act of forgery in 2014, when he doctored a verdict slip from his prior conviction for stealing a laptop, officials said. David Scher, 34, of Brighton, pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and tampering with a court document, as well as two counts of perjury and three counts of uttering a false document, District Attorney Daniel F. Conley's office said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|4 hr
|okimar
|12
|Nuzzo
|6 hr
|John
|7
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|6 hr
|No rocking the boat
|18
|Everett has officially become Dorchester
|14 hr
|G dog
|3
|Everett Murder Solved
|Mon
|RDRR
|4
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Apr 16
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC