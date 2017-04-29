Rally set on Boston Common to demand action on climate change
Thousands are expected to rally at the Boston Common Saturday afternoon to demand action on climate change, one of many Peoples Climate Movement events across the nation marking the 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency. "One of the things we're trying to do is really unite people across the divisions in our country to realize that climate is an issue that affects us all," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett (Jul '08)
|8 hr
|For the childrens...
|655
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Fri
|Everett Dawg
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Fri
|Me and my buddies
|106
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15)
|Thu
|colleen
|11
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 27
|Archie Bunker
|38
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Apr 26
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC