Rally set on Boston Common to demand ...

Rally set on Boston Common to demand action on climate change

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Thousands are expected to rally at the Boston Common Saturday afternoon to demand action on climate change, one of many Peoples Climate Movement events across the nation marking the 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency. "One of the things we're trying to do is really unite people across the divisions in our country to realize that climate is an issue that affects us all," said the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 8 hr For the childrens... 655
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 Fri Everett Dawg 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri Me and my buddies 106
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15) Thu colleen 11
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 27 Archie Bunker 38
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... Apr 26 Destination Palm ... 6
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC