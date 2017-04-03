Questions remain after a boy is shot in Roxbury
Every week, Rufus Wornum and his family gather at a relative's house on Copeland Street in Roxbury to have dinner and spend time together. But Sunday, a night of laughter with family and friends ended in a hail of gunfire that left Wornum's 6-year-old son bleeding on the pavement, a family in anguish, and police searching for those responsible for injuring an innocent child.
