Questions remain after a boy is shot in Roxbury

Every week, Rufus Wornum and his family gather at a relative's house on Copeland Street in Roxbury to have dinner and spend time together. But Sunday, a night of laughter with family and friends ended in a hail of gunfire that left Wornum's 6-year-old son bleeding on the pavement, a family in anguish, and police searching for those responsible for injuring an innocent child.

