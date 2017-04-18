Police probing fatal Roxbury shooting

A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed in the common area of a Roxbury apartment building tonight, police said. Superintendent-in-Chief William G. Gross said cops were called to a Ruggles Street apartment building at 8:53 p.m. after receiving numerous reports of shots fired and found the 18- to 20-year-old man inside a common area with apparent gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.